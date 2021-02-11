JDF to conduct training exercises in Manchester and Westmoreland

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it will be conducting training exercises in the parishes of Manchester and Westmoreland beginning Sunday, February 14.

According to the JDF, the training will be conducted at Windalco Farm, Manchester from February 14 – 17 and at Paradise Park, Westmoreland from February 16 – 19.

The JDF said it is advising residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers as the training exercises in their community will not involve any live firing and therefore will pose no danger.

Residents are urged not to interfere with and/or move training aides.

In the event that military training equipment are found, please report it to the JDF Headquarters at telephone number (876) 960-8776.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may contact the JDF at telephone number (876) 960-8776.