JDF working through the night to complete testing areas for cruise ship cohort – Matthew Samuda

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Senator Matthew Samuda says members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will be working through the night to complete work on the testing station areas for the Jamaican cohort on the cruise ship now docked at the Falmouth Pier.

The cruise ship, the Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas docked today (May 19) with 1044 Jamaicans on board.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, Samuda who was on location in Falmouth said the Government aims to ensure a seamless and safe process for the Jamaicans when they start to disembark on Thursday (May 21) and when they reach the specified quarantine space.

“Yes, members of the JDF are working overtime to get the testing areas ready for our Jamaicans.

“But there is much more to the process than just the testing procedures.

“While the testing is of paramount importance, you have to understand that the manifest provided by ship officials has to be checked for compliance. Plus, I must mention that not all of the Jamaicans on board the Adventure of the Seas are originally from that ship, meaning we have to take care going through the names to eliminate errors,” the senator said.

Samuda then explained further about the process of disembarkation.

“Passports will have to be checked by representatives of PICA (Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency). Then we have to look at those going into home isolation and the transportation that is going to be required.

“It is a myriad of things, a lot of logistics that require a lot of detailed planning, which the Government through its many agencies is doing now,” Samuda said.