JEP plants 200 Blue Mahoe trees

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP) says it recently planted 200 Blue Mahoe seedlings at Holywell Recreational Park.

The seedlings were provided by the Forestry Department as part of the observance of National Tree Planting Day at the start of the month.

JEP noted that Blue Mahoe trees, which are indigenous to Jamaica, will have significant impact on regulating climate, cleaning the air, providing shelter, protecting biodiversity, and filtering water.

According to the company, the independent power-producing group which includes JEP, West Kingston Power Partners (WKPP) and Jamaica Private Power Company (JPPC), planted a variety of seedlings at an adopted site nearby the Hermitage Dam last year.

JEP said its reforestation efforts are in line with the UN's sustainable development goals of 'good health and well-being', 'life on land' and 'climate action'.