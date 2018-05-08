JET calls for more information on Riverton fire

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) says the relevant Government agencies are providing insufficient information on Sunday's fire in the vicinity of Riverton City in Kingston.

JET said it received reports this morning that the fire, which was on a property where old motor vehicle tyres are stored, is still having an adverse impact on air quality in the area.

As such, the environmental organisation is calling on the Government of Jamaica and its agencies to provide the public with further details.

It further outlined the following questions in a statement issued a short while ago:

— What is the current status of the tyre fire, and what is being done to bring the fire under control? Is there a time frame for the smoke to be eliminated? Should those living and working in close proximity to the fire leave the area to protect their health?

— How were the tyres that were set on fire being stored? Was this an illegal dump or a stockpile associated with a permitted facility?

— If the tyres were illegally dumped, how long has this dump been there?

— What were the circumstances which led to the fire being set, if this is known?

— What is being done to bring those responsible to justice?

— What is being done by the regulatory authorities to identify illegal stockpiles of tyres wherever they occur, but especially in areas plagued by frequent tyre fires, like Riverton City?

— What is the legal position on illegally discarded tyres – can those be removed by the responsible government agencies and sent to a secure area for storage or otherwise held for processing?

— What is the plan for the very large number of tyres still held on the Riverton Waste Disposal Site?