JET calls public consultation for mining lease in Cockpit Country a sham

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) is calling on the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) to reject the proceedings of the virtual public consultation held yesterday via various platforms due to the “blatant pro-mining bias displayed by the environmental impact assessment (EIA) consultants”.

JET said the meeting began with a video that was nothing more than public relations for Noranda, “which had representatives on the panel who used many questions as an opportunity to disseminate public relations for the company”.

“Much was made of the benefits of bauxite mining, but there was scant attention paid to the costs. The environmental impacts were glossed over, as were the lived experiences of those community members who tried to describe them,” JET said in a news release.

It said the procedure for handling questions from attendees was also flawed.

“They had to be submitted by WhatsApp and they had to be posed in the form of a question. If a participant simply wanted to register an objection or state a lack of understanding, such statements were disallowed. An unknown number of questions and statements were never put to the panel at all.

“NEPA relies heavily on the EIA process with the attendant public consultation to guide its decision making, but it has a duty to ensure that these proceedings are objective and free of bias. They failed on December 8,” said JET founder and director Diana McCaulay.

“The decision to mine in the area designated as Special Mining Lease 173 – and other areas in Jamaica - is a decision fraught with consequences that will be with us for 25-30 years and an unknown time thereafter. We are proposing to lock ourselves in to a form of development that is unsustainable – which the EIA itself concedes. The public process needs firm regulatory guidance to ensure it is fair, rigorous, free of bias and the public is given the time and room to make their contributions,” added McCaulay. “This did not happen last evening.”