JET mobilising for Int'l Coastal Cleanup Day, Sept 21
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Environment watchdogs, Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) says it is expecting over 10,000 volunteers for International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day Jamaica 2019 which is to be held next week Saturday, September 21.
“Over ten thousand Jamaican volunteers are gearing up for ICC Day next week, where they will tackle the huge quantities of solid waste which have been transported to our coast by the heavy rains which have been affecting the island recently,” JET's CEO Suzanne Stanley, said in a release today.
“Most of the garbage we remove on ICC Day comes from inland sources – carelessly discarded waste, which is carried by gullies, rivers and drains to our coastline. The possibility that we will see the coastline of every major coastal town in Jamaica cleaned up by Jamaican volunteers for ICC 2019 is a huge milestone,” Stanley added.
JET said it has registered 3,000 volunteers for its flagship cleanup on the Palisadoes Strip in Kingston, and will work with 138 site coordinators to carry out cleanups in all 14 parishes, including 19 underwater cleanups.
Cleanups have been registered in every major coastal town across the island this year, including Kingston, Portmore and Montego Bay, which JET said is a first for the annual event which has been coordinated on a national scale and funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) since 2008.
Meanwhile, Tamoy Singh Clarke, JET's Programme Director said volunteers are not only responsible for picking up trash, but they also collect data on the type of garbage collected.
“We are very interested to see whether Jamaica's ban on certain types of single-use plastic in January this year will change the composition and quantity of waste collected on ICC Day 2019,” Clarke said.
The data collected by volunteers on ICC Day is compiled and sent by JET to the Ocean Conservancy, which has been coordinating the event globally since 1985.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy