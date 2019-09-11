JET mobilising for Int'l Coastal Cleanup Day, Sept 21

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Environment watchdogs, Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) says it is expecting over 10,000 volunteers for International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day Jamaica 2019 which is to be held next week Saturday, September 21.

“Over ten thousand Jamaican volunteers are gearing up for ICC Day next week, where they will tackle the huge quantities of solid waste which have been transported to our coast by the heavy rains which have been affecting the island recently,” JET's CEO Suzanne Stanley, said in a release today.

“Most of the garbage we remove on ICC Day comes from inland sources – carelessly discarded waste, which is carried by gullies, rivers and drains to our coastline. The possibility that we will see the coastline of every major coastal town in Jamaica cleaned up by Jamaican volunteers for ICC 2019 is a huge milestone,” Stanley added.

JET said it has registered 3,000 volunteers for its flagship cleanup on the Palisadoes Strip in Kingston, and will work with 138 site coordinators to carry out cleanups in all 14 parishes, including 19 underwater cleanups.

Cleanups have been registered in every major coastal town across the island this year, including Kingston, Portmore and Montego Bay, which JET said is a first for the annual event which has been coordinated on a national scale and funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) since 2008.

Meanwhile, Tamoy Singh Clarke, JET's Programme Director said volunteers are not only responsible for picking up trash, but they also collect data on the type of garbage collected.

“We are very interested to see whether Jamaica's ban on certain types of single-use plastic in January this year will change the composition and quantity of waste collected on ICC Day 2019,” Clarke said.

The data collected by volunteers on ICC Day is compiled and sent by JET to the Ocean Conservancy, which has been coordinating the event globally since 1985.