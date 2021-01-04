JFB encourages people to report leaking fire hydrants
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Acting assistant commissioner and officer in charge of the Fire Prevention Division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Emeleo Ebanks, is encouraging Jamaicans to report any leaking fire hydrants in their communities.
“Once you see water coming from a hydrant, go into the nearest fire station or call the nearest fire station and report it. You can also call us at the JFB headquarters and report it, especially if you are located in Kingston. The easy number to remember is (876) 922-0007,” Ebanks said.
He noted that the information received will be sent to the Fire Prevention Division, adding that the situation will be logged and a team will be dispatched to assess and carry out the repairs.
Ebanks, who is also the public relations manager of the JFB, emphasised that it is important to report fire hydrants that are not functioning properly.
“If it's not functioning well, it is not going to serve its purpose, and in the event there is a fire in the particular area and that hydrant is not working properly, it will not be able to assist us and we will not be able to assist you as efficiently as we ought. So it's very important that you report all situations with fire hydrants,” he urged.
Ebanks is also calling on Jamaicans not to damage or throw anything into any of the fire hydrants.
“We have gone on scenes and are about to couple up the hose on to the hydrant and when you look, there are juice boxes, food boxes and persons would have stuffed things down into the hydrant's valve pit, which is the area you would turn to operate the hydrant from. All of these things will slow down the operation,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Jamaica Fire Brigade has been on a drive to repair fire hydrants across the island.
Ebanks noted that when the JFB started this initiative, just over 30 per cent of the more than 15,000 fire hydrants islandwide were working.
“At this time, about 70 to 80 per cent of those hydrants are working and I want to applaud the fire hydrant teams… they work relentlessly and around the clock to ensure that these numbers are up,” he said.
“As the premier emergency response agency, we have to ensure that a part of our corporate plan and operational plan is to ensure the efficiency of these fire hydrants,” Ebanks said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy