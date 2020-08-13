JFF applauds Andre Blake for Golden Glove Award
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) today congratulated captain of the senior Reggae Boyz team, Andre Blake, for having received the Golden Glove Award at the recently concluded MLS IS BACK Tournament.
In a statement, the JFF said “any award received for outstanding performance in a tournament after a three-month lockdown must be seen through different eyes and must be highly respected.”
“Following a period when training would have been challenging, when interaction with fellow players would be highly restricted and there was less physical contact with coaches, only extraordinary personal discipline, determination and focus would allow a player to give outstanding performances ahead of his peers,” the statement added.
According to the JFF, Blake also received the Award for Save of the Tournament for the game Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC which was played on July 9.
“Andre Blake has always showed those characteristics throughout his playing career and the JFF is indeed proud that he will be leading the Qatar Motivated campaign of our Reggae Boyz in which these same characteristics plus his proven leadership qualities will be on display,” the federation said.
