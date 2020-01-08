JFF appoints Hubert Busby Reggae Girlz head coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is currently finalising plans for the preparation of the country's three national women's teams to enter important competitions beginning this January.

JFF said that this is now possible following the settlement of 80 per cent of the contractual salary payments due to the coaches and support staff involved in the senior women's programme, which were outstanding for some time.

President of the JFF, Michael Ricketts, thanked Global Ambassador of Jamaica's Women's Programme, Cedella Marley, whom he said stepped in to make salary payments to all the staff.

"We continue to be indebted to Ms Marley who continues to show her undeniable commitment and support for the programme,” Ricketts said in a JFF statement.

At the same time, Marley indicated that she was extremely concerned about the extraordinary delay in the start of the preparation of the teams and therefore decided to step in.

"These girls need to be provided with the best opportunity to represent the country to their best abilities. It is our collective duty to facilitate this," Marley was quoted as saying.

Following this, the JFF announced the following appointments in respect of the senior women's team:

· Hubert Busby, head coach for the senior women's team for the Concacaf Olympic Qualifiers, January 28 to February 9

· Andrew Price, assistant coach for the senior women's team for the Concacaf Olympic Qualifiers, January 28 to February 9.

JFF added that currently plans are being finalised for a practice game and a pre-tournament camp for the senior team beginning January 17 in Houston, Texas.

Former senior team head coach Hue Menzies recently resigned over salary and other payment issues.