JFF appoints Rudolph Speid, Dennis Chung to board
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) today announced the appointment of two new members, financial analyst Dennis Chung and Cavaliers Football Club coach Rudolph Speid, to its board of directors.
JFF President Michael Ricketts stated his intention to get ratification for Chung to chair the Finance Committee and Speid, the Technical and Development Committee.
Stressing that this year was going to be critical for the Federation, Ricketts said that both gentlemen were being inserted into areas that were going to be decisive in the fortunes of Jamaica's football programme.
The two additions were unanimously approved by the board at its last sitting on January 29, the JFF said.
According to the JFF, in keeping with its Articles of Association two people can be co-opted to make a maximum total of 19 members making up the full executive.
As per Articles, these persons who are non-voting members should have specific roles on the executive. The rest of the executive includes 13 parish presidents, the president and three vice-presidents, the JFF said.
