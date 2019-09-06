JFF boss offers condolence to Bahamas FA; regrets loss of lives

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Michael Ricketts has written to the President of the Bahamas Football Association (BFA) Anton Sealy expressing regret at the impact of Hurricane Dorian on the country and football infrastructure.

“It is with a deep and sad heart that I have read and seen images showing the effects of Hurricane Dorian on your country. We are aware of how much football is a part of the fabric of our countries and therefore have no doubt that this disaster would have negatively impacted the football family and infrastructure of the Bahamas.

“On behalf of the football family in Jamaica, we extend our heartfelt sympathies for lives lost and for the major setback this natural disaster has caused. Please be assured that the Jamaica Football Federation stands ready to offer assistance to the BFA as you begin the process of first taking stock and then rebuilding,” Ricketts said in the letter, a copy of which was sent to the media.

“Please feel free to reach out to us at any time and we will also keep close,” he added.

More than 30 people were killed when the Category 5 hurricane pummelled the Caribbean country earlier this week.

Over 70,000 people require assistance as thousands have been left homeless.