JFF cancels local 2019/20 football season

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Michael Ricketts has announced that the local 2019-20 season has been scrapped.

Reading from a prepared statement during an ongoing virtual press conference hosted by the JFF, Ricketts said the football season has been ruled "null and void".

The cancellation affects the nation's top-flight Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) as well as lower-tier competitions, including the various super leagues and major leagues.

The RSPL was initially postponed in March.

Ricketts said that there will be no relegation of teams, which means there will also be no promotion.

He said the decision was made in collaboration with the government and medical experts.

In recent days, speculation has been rife that due to the health risk posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), tournament organisers would be forced to prematurely bring the curtain down on the campaign.

And with the traditional window for the local football season coming to a close, Ricketts reasoned that the federation was left no choice.

The president said the new season is tentatively set to begin in September.

Sanjay Myers