JFF congratulates Whitmore

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) today congratulated Reggae Boyz coach, Theodore Whitmore, for becoming a “double centurion”, having managed 100 games for Jamaica's senior team, the same number of games he played during his career.

According to a statement from JFF, Whitmore reached this milestone during the Reggae Boyz second friendly match against Saudi Arabia today, which the team won 2-1.

President Michael Ricketts said “this game was special for us.”

“Coach Whitmore has been with the team since 2007 in different capacities and has managed to rack up a great record in a very competitive region. I want to extend my personal congratulations and that of the federation to him and hope that he will be around for at least another 100 games,” he said.

“I want to assure the coach that he will be given all the support he needs as he tries to get us back to a World Cup Final. Congrats coach!,” Ricketts added.

Ricketts also congratulated the team and the rest of the technical staff for a “truly Jamaican effort” in ensuring that this milestone was special for a legend of Jamaica's football.

Whitmore now has a record of 52 wins, 16 draws, and 32 losses.

The JFF president also congratulated Reggae Girl Khadija Shaw for her spectacular performances in the French Women's League where she was awarded Player of the Month of October, and Reggae Boyz captain Andre Blake, who was selected as the best goalkeeper in the MLS for a second time.

"These accomplishments amongst others achieved in recent years is a testimony to the progress made and to the enormous potential of Jamaica's football and our players for the future," Ricketts said.