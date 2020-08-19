JFF denies report of new coach for Reggae Boyz
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is denying a report in the foreign press that Sven-Goran Eriksson is set to take up a coaching position as well as the position of technical director at the JFF.
“The JFF wishes to categorically deny this report. We wish also to state that the current national head coach Theodore Whitmore has not tendered a resignation and therefore there is no vacant position to be filled,” the JFF said in a statement today.
The report, which appeared in the Mirror UK today, said Eriksson, 72, was to coach the Reggae Boyz following the resignation of Whitmore.
