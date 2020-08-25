JFF disappointed at ballers' COVID-19 breaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) today expressed “deep disappointment” over the breaching of COVID-19 protocols by members of the football fraternity.

In a statement the JFF reminded stakeholders that “it is in everyone's personal interest to abide by all the protocols as have been outlined.

“The JFF is concerned for individuals' well-being as well as for the health of the football programme at all levels. As plans continue to be finalised for the rolling out of strategies and schedules for an important upcoming football season, we want to ensure that all parties are in good condition physically and mentally to execute,” the statement read.

The JFF encouraged players, coaches, referees, and administrators at all levels to follow the Ministry of Health and Wellness COVID-19 protocols.