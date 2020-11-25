JFF expresses condolences at Maradona's passing
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is saddened by the death of the legendary Diego Armando Maradona.
“He was an extraordinary player and an inspiration to individuals in every corner of the world, including Jamaica. We watched him with awe throughout his glorious career and remember him in a good way,” JFF president Michael Ricketts said in a letter to Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentinian Football Association
“His performances for Argentina, especially those at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, are etched indelibly in our subconscious. Many of [our]
countrymen became supporters of your team because of his incredible exploits.”
The JFF says it extends condolences to the Argentina Football Federation and the people of Argentina, “who have lost a true football icon”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy