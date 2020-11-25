JFF expresses condolences at Maradona's passing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is saddened by the death of the legendary Diego Armando Maradona.

“He was an extraordinary player and an inspiration to individuals in every corner of the world, including Jamaica. We watched him with awe throughout his glorious career and remember him in a good way,” JFF president Michael Ricketts said in a letter to Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentinian Football Association

“His performances for Argentina, especially those at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, are etched indelibly in our subconscious. Many of [our]

countrymen became supporters of your team because of his incredible exploits.”

The JFF says it extends condolences to the Argentina Football Federation and the people of Argentina, “who have lost a true football icon”.