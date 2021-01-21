JFF meets with Reggae Boyz ahead of World Cup qualifiers

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it met with several players from the senior Reggae Boyz team in hopes of reaching “a unified, happy and prepared team” leading into the World Cup qualifiers this September.

According to the JFF, more than 20 players met with a committee put together by President Michael Ricketts on Tuesday.

“The players, including captain Andre Blake and Damion Lowe, were presented with the current JFF financials and brought up to speed with the immediate to medium term plans of the federation,” the federation said.

“They were allowed as many questions as needed and then presented with documents which they will peruse among themselves for two weeks. Another meeting will be scheduled then,” it added.

The JFF said its representative at the meeting included head of the JFF Financial Committee Dennis Chung and former President of the Cricket West Indies, Dave Cameron, JFF Vice Presidents Raymond Anderson and Peter Reid as well as Technical Committee chairman, Rudolph Speid.

The federation said the players are now out of contract and both sides are willing to work as hard as possible to arrive at an agreement before the next FIFA window in March.