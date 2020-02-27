JFF mourns killing of Irvino English

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely loss of former Reggae Boy, Irvino English, who was killed last night.

According to the JFF, at the time of his passing English was an assistant coach at Wolmer's Boys School, for its Manning Cup team, and Arnett Gardens FC Premier League team.

As a player English was a member of the both the youth and senior National Reggae Boyz squads. He was also past captain of Waterhouse FC and was a respected goal scorer in the National Premier League.

“The JFF extends sincere condolences to his family, friends, teammates and the Wolmer's and Arnett Gardens football fraternity and the Waterhouse community,” the organisation said.