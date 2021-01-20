JFF mourns loss of Constant Spring Football Club's Danny Lyn
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is mourning the loss of stalwart, Maurice “Danny” Lyn of the Constant Spring Football Club.
Danny Lyn, as he was widely known, gave his heart and his life to the sport he loved. He was active in every area of the sport, although coaching and mentoring were his passion. Danny contributed to the success and livelihood of countless youngsters over many years. The Constant Spring Football Club and the Constant Spring Football Field stand as monuments to his support of the beautiful game, the JFF said in a release today.
His close association with JFF affiliates the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association and the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association kept football alive and kicking day and night. We are forever indebted to him, the release added.
