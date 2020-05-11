JFF president holds meetings in preparation for World Cup Qualifiers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says that whilst it awaits conclusions of the deliberations being held at the Concacaf level regarding the timing and format for qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, it has been in discussions in preparation for the roll out of its World Cup campaign when it begins.

The JFF said it fully and unequivocally supports the position of both FIFA and Concacaf to put the health of all football stakeholders as the central reference point in all the discussions and decisions on this matter.

The federation said its President Michael Ricketts has personally convened monthly meetings involving technical leadership as well as the administrative leadership of the JFF.

“In these meetings matters related to players technical preparation as well as all the administrative support which will need to be in place have been discussed and are being monitored. These meetings will continue as the president has clearly stated that the objective is that when the whistle blows, the federation must be ready in all aspects,” the JFF said in a news release.

It noted that the reality of financial challenges has also been discussed and a number of initiatives are being discussed with the aim of facing that reality head on.

“In the meetings, the president has noted that the JFF promised the country that it would have done all possible to ensure Jamaica was well positioned to be in the top six of the Concacaf ranking and top 50 in FIFA rankings for the start of the final round of qualifiers,” the federation said.

“With especially the commitment of our players, this was achieved on both fronts. The federation now sees it as its next objective to make sure that the necessary preparation is in place to take us through whatever qualification format is announced. In this regard, the president has indicated that Jamaicans at all levels will be fully engaged in our plans and the federation looks forward to receiving the necessary support,” it continued.