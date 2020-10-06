JFF says foul and abusive language not OK

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) today reiterated its stance against foul and abusive language.

The JFF's statement comes after news broke of the suspension of player Junior Flemmings by the United Soccer League championship.

Flemmings, who represents Phoenix Rising, was given a six game suspension for using a homophobic slur during an altercation with an opposing player. The opposing team forfeited the game.

Flemmings was initially placed on administrative leave and was eventually suspended after an investigation by the league.

“The JFF would like to make it clear that we abhor foul, abusive or discriminatory language. We are indeed disappointed and we impress upon our players both locally and internationally, to be mindful of their expressions within and without a game,” the statement read.

“Every player should use this incident as a teachable moment while they maintain professionalism even under pressure or provocation. We truly hope that Flemmings will quickly pick up the pieces and maintain the great scoring form if and when he is called to the national team,” it added.