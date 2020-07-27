JFF welcomes CONCACAF's expanded World Cup qualifying format

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has welcomed the decision to expand the final round of CONCACAF's qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup from six to eight teams.

JFF said the move now allows it to intensify a sustained plan towards June 2021.

CONCACAF said that five teams — Mexico, United States, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras — would automatically start in the final eight-team round robin league where 3.5 berths for the 2022 finals in Qatar will be up for grabs.

JFF, in a statement this afternoon, commended the technical staff and players who, through working with the federation, have positioned Jamaica in the top five and by so, to benefit from the new format.

“It also allows the head coach to benefit from the re-start of the local league and the international leagues to be able to see the current condition of the players who can make up the player pool.

“Finally, this announcement allows for fans, the corporate and public sectors as well as the Diaspora to plan to be part of the journey to Qatar2022,” said the federation.

The five automatic qualifying teams will be joined by three teams who emerge from two rounds of preliminary qualifiers which will involve the remainder of CONCACAF's 35 FIFA member nations.

Those preliminary rounds will get under way in October, with 30 teams drawn into six groups of five.

The six group winners will then meet in three two-legged second round games, with the winners of each tie advancing to the final round of qualifying.

The final round of qualifiers will start in June 2021 before reaching their conclusion in March 2022 — eight months before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

In the final round, each team plays each other on a home and away basis with the top three finishers qualifying for the World Cup. The fourth-placed team will enter a playoff against a team from a different region.

The qualifying shake-up came after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of several FIFA international windows, making CONCACAF's previous qualification plans unworkable.