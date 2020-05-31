JFJ calls for swift investigation into Susan Bogle's death
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) has joined the call for a swift and thorough investigation into the killing of a disabled woman from the August town community on Wednesday, May 27.
The woman, 44-year-old Susan Bogle, was allegedly killed in her bed by a member of the security forces.
“This incident has once again put the spotlight on the disturbing manner in which security forces continue to use deadly force, especially in poor communities, with devastating effects on those who live there,” the group said in a press release yesterday.
The group said it welcomes the news that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has already commenced its investigation into the matter.
The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are also investigating the incident.
“At this time it would also be appropriate if the JDF, who is also conducting its own investigations, clarifies the status of the officer in question. We also are calling for the full report, once complete, to be made public in the interest of transparency,” JFJ said.
The group noted that while INDECOM statistics showing a rise in incidents of excessive force involving the JDF, it remains concerned about the effects of enhanced security measures, which involve increased use of the JDF to carry out everyday policing duties
“While we understand the complex nature of our crime problem and the difficulties faced in stemming said problem, we urge the Government and the security forces to consider employing crime-fighting strategies that minimise the loss of civilian lives and have less damaging effects on entire communities,” the group added.
JFJ also expressed its deepest sympathies to the family of Susan Bogle, and said it will continue monitoring this situation and demanding accountability until justice is served.
