JFJ condemns killing of security force members

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Human rights group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) has condemned the recent murders of a Jamaican Defence Force (JDF) soldier and a constable from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), who were killed in the line of duty.

Twenty-one-year-old Private Reneil King was shot during a JDF narcotics operation in Milk River, Clarendon last Friday.

The following day police Constable Kemar Francis, was shot in the head as he and other officers investigated shots fired after COVID curfew hours, in the Maxfield Avenue area of St Andrew.

“We recognise the life-threatening work of our security forces in the execution of their duty to keep Jamaicans safe from violence, and in upholding law and order for our collective well-being,” JFJ said in a statement.

“Jamaicans for Justice regrets the untimely deaths of these two young men, and condemns the criminal actions of those responsible for their deaths. We encourage anyone with information regarding these shootings to contact the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), the JDF or the JCF.

The group also extended condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of both King and Francis.