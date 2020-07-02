JFJ gets more than 2,700 signatures on letter to Joint Select Committee

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Human rights lobby group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) says its open letter to the Joint Select Committee of Parliament reviewing the Sexual Harassment Bill gained more than 2,700 signatures.

Earlier this week the group issued a call for to members of the public and civil society groups to sign an open letter in response to the proposed 12-month limitation period on complaints related to sexual harassment.

According to a statement from JFJ, copies of the letter, which had 2,730 individual signatures and eight organisations at 1:00 pm today, were delivered to the parliamentary clerk of the committee for consideration.

“This united front suggests that there is a growing population of people invested in seeing good laws that provide meaningful justice to those who need it the most,” the statement said.

Executive Director of JFJ, Rodje Malcolm, said it is remarkable that in under 72 hours, thousands of people and organisations have been moved to take direct action. “Already, lawmakers have signalled an intention to revise this provision. People have spoken and we are confident that lawmakers will seriously consider their voices. The committee has requested that Jamaicans for Justice prepare a submission on the Bill and we will be submitting detailed solutions to this and other issues within the Bill,” he said.

“This will go beyond just the 12-month limit and propose balanced solutions to several issues.”