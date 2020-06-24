JGRA refutes social media post
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association (JGRA) is distancing itself from a now viral post on social media that suggests rising temperatures may result in gas tanks exploding.
The post, which appeared to have come from the association's Instagram account, falsely advised customers not to fill their tanks all the way, but to leave room for air, as a full tank may cause an explosion in the fuel tank.
In a statement from JGRA president Phillip B Chong this morning, the association said it was not the author of the post and refuted its contents.
The JGRA explained that:
• Gas tanks cannot combust without a specific flammable mixture and a source of ignition. Additionally, there is no oxygen in a sealed tank; only fuel vapour is present inside a used tank;
• Automotive gas tanks have vents to avoid them from being pressurised or depressurised thus preventing expansion and contraction which then rules out possibilities of internal explosions;
• The coefficient of expansion of petrol is 0.00095 per degree Celsius, therefore an average tankful, 70 liters, would increase 0.06 (4 tablespoons) per degree Celsius above ambient temperature (about 32 degree); and
• Vapour expands more rapidly than liquid so it is in fact actually safer to keep tanks full.
