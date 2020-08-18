With a mandate of job creation, JLP's George Wright nominated

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — George Wright, with a small number of Jamaica Labour Party supporters, arrived at the nomination centre at 12:40 pm.

It took 12 minutes after his arrival to round up those who would nominate him. Wright was finally nominated at 1:02 pm.

Sonia Bremmar, long-time JLP supporter, told OBSERVER ONLINE that she is voting for Wright because, "Mi feel say Andrew ago win back. A Andrew mi say."

Wright promised job creation for youth as his main mandate going into the September 3 election.

Rosalee Wood