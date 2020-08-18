JLP's Krystal Lee says she's doing the work

BROWN'S TOWN, St Ann — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Krystal Lee believes constituents in St Ann North Western will declare their desire for new leadership come general elections set for September 3.

Lee, a petrol company manager, is pitted against the Opposition People National Party (PNP) incumbent Member of Parliament Dr Dayton Campbell, and independent candidate Peter Shand, who is a one-time PNP activist.

"I feel very good, just as we have been feeling on the ground (in the constituency)," Lee told journalists after formalising her nomination shortly after midday on Tuesday at the Electoral Office in St Ann North Western.

"We're out there doing the work. The people are hungry for strong representation, they want people who will stand with the councillors and stand with the government and bring forward actions instead of excuses," Lee continued.

Sanjay Myers