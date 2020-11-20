JLP, PNP agree on extension for Palisadoes revetment

KINGSTON, Jamaica — There appears to be bi-partisan support for a planned one-kilometre extension of the stone revetment on the Palisadoes road.

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Pearnel Charles Jr disclosed the extension plan on a tour of the site this morning, where he was joined by Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal Philip Paulwell.

Paulwell said he supported the extension because it would offer better protection to the shoreline and further mitigate potential flooding of the airport and Port Royal.

Minister Charles did not commit to a timeline for the extension of the revetment, explaining that funding is yet to be secured, but he said the Government was committed to making it a reality given the impacts of a warming climate and attendant sea level rise.

In addition to the Palisadoes revetment, Charles toured the Port Royal Street revetment project, where a seawall is under construction, and sites in Bull Bay, St Andrew where recent rains associated with tropical systems Eta and Iota have caused landslides and road breakaways.

The tour was arranged by the Climate Change Division of the ministry as part of its Climate Impacts and Solutions initiative to expose ministers of government and local authorities to some of the direct disaster impacts the island faces and the solutions being implemented.