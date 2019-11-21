JLP Education Fund to donate to UTech

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Education Fund will tomorrow, make a donation to the University of Technology (UTech) to assist students experiencing financial difficulties.

According to the party, the donation is to benefit, in particular, students at risk of being de-registered or barred from sitting examinations.

The hand-over will take place tomorrow at UTech's Papine, St Andrew campus.

The Education Fund made a similar donation today to the University of the West Indies.