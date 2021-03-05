JLP caretaker lashes Portmore mayor for protest over JPS office closure

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party, (JLP) Caretaker for the Braeton Division in the St Catherine Southern, Tricia Walters, is calling on the Mayor of the Municipality, Leon Thomas to be forthright with Portmore residents and to be accountable in his use of the Community Development Committee (CDC).

In a statement today, Walters called the mayor's attendance at a demonstration over the pending closure of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) office in Portmore, “pretentious, hypocritical and a disingenuous charade”.

“Based on what I know, the decision to close the JPS office in Portmore was taken from September last year. Mayor Thomas should tell the people when he became aware of the decision instead of using the issue as a political opportunity," she said.

The JLP caretaker also called into question Thomas' capacity to lead the municipality.

“If the best way Mayor Thomas could find to get the attention of the authorities is by participating in a reckless demonstration which breached COVID-19 regulations, it is clear his scope of influence is minimal and he has no authority as our mayor and should step aside,” Walters said

“It is shameful that the demonstration in which Mayor Thomas participated showed no regard for social distancing and the gathering limit of no more than 10 people assembled.”

The JLP caretaker said she will be making the necessary representation to the relevant personnel in a bid to reduce the potential fallout and inconvenience to residents caused by the decision to close the JPS office in Portmore.