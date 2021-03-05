JLP caretaker lashes Portmore mayor for protest over JPS office closure
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party, (JLP) Caretaker for the Braeton Division in the St Catherine Southern, Tricia Walters, is calling on the Mayor of the Municipality, Leon Thomas to be forthright with Portmore residents and to be accountable in his use of the Community Development Committee (CDC).
In a statement today, Walters called the mayor's attendance at a demonstration over the pending closure of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) office in Portmore, “pretentious, hypocritical and a disingenuous charade”.
“Based on what I know, the decision to close the JPS office in Portmore was taken from September last year. Mayor Thomas should tell the people when he became aware of the decision instead of using the issue as a political opportunity," she said.
The JLP caretaker also called into question Thomas' capacity to lead the municipality.
“If the best way Mayor Thomas could find to get the attention of the authorities is by participating in a reckless demonstration which breached COVID-19 regulations, it is clear his scope of influence is minimal and he has no authority as our mayor and should step aside,” Walters said
“It is shameful that the demonstration in which Mayor Thomas participated showed no regard for social distancing and the gathering limit of no more than 10 people assembled.”
The JLP caretaker said she will be making the necessary representation to the relevant personnel in a bid to reduce the potential fallout and inconvenience to residents caused by the decision to close the JPS office in Portmore.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy