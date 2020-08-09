JLP announces ‘Recovering Stronger’ election campaign
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has declared its readiness for the upcoming elections, with Prime Minister and Party Leader Andrew Holness announcing that its election campaign will run under the theme “Recovering Stronger”.
The announcement was made today at a meeting in St James of the party's Central Executive, which is the second highest decision making body outside of the JLP's annual conference.
“Is it time, and if so are you ready?” Holness asked, to which there was resounding affirmation and applause.
A general election is constitutionally due by February 2021.
Holness reminded the party and its candidates that they will run a clean and uplifting campaign focused on providing hope and reassurance to the Jamaican people and rebuilding our country as we navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noting gains in the economy, infrastructure, health and COVID-19 management, employment and other developments, Holness outlined the legacy of the Government under JLP leadership.
By resolution, the Central Executive acknowledged and accepted that the current administration is “the most successful government since 1972”.
