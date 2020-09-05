JLP fans stage mock funeral procession for McNeill

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — JLP supporters in Westmoreland Western yesterday staged a mock funeral service for Dr Wykeham McNeill who lost the seat to newcomer Morland Wilson in the September 3 general election.

The procession started in Sheffield square and proceeded to the JLP's Westmoreland Western office, which caused traffic congestion stretching for over two miles long.

Checks by OBSERVER ONLINE revealed that a journey that would usually take approximately five minutes, took more than 30 minutes as a result.

The PNP has held the seat for over 30 years. Wilson won with 5,948 votes, while McNeill amassed 4,780.

Rosalee Wood