JLP landslide

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) was returned to office in today's general election, with a landslide victory that People's National Party (PNP) vice-president and campaign co-director Phillip Paulwell described as “shocking”.

With 6,841 of 6,978 boxes counted at 9:10 pm, the JLP had won 35 seats compared to the PNP's 14.

The victory was also significant for the number of big PNP scalps taken by the JLP, among them Peter Bunting in Manchester Central, Wykeham McNeill in Westmoreland Western, Luther Buchanan in Westmoreland Eastern, and Fenton Ferguson in St Thomas Eastern.