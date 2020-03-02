JLP lowers expectations for number of votes in Clarendon SE by-election

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Low early voting, coupled with a feeling by many Labourites that victory for Pearnel Charles Jr is assured no matter who turns out, has called senior members of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) to reduce their expectations of the number of votes their candidate will pick up.

Charles Jr is facing off with independent candidate Dereck Lambert for the right to replace Rudyard Spencer as the Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern.

Early this morning senior JLP members were unwilling to publicly state the number of votes they were targeting, but privately they indicated that 8,000 was what they were looking at.

But shortly after midday, when the Electoral Office of Jamaica announced that only eight per cent of the almost 40,000 eligible voters had cast their ballots, it was clear that the expectation had been lowered.

JLP general secretary Dr Horace Chang told the Jamaica Observer that he was looking for in the region of 6,000 votes, while the party's chairman Robert Montague said a victory of even one vote would be welcome.

“My mother always told me that an ugly win is better than a pretty loss,” Montague told journalists in Portland Cottage.

“We just want to win. If we win by one, or we win by 10,000 it's a win and that is what is important.

“Also, the party put its machinery to the test in this by-election in this constituency… we are testing the organisation in the field and so far so good,” added Montague.

So far the day has been relatively incident free, but in Longville Park a short while ago a square off between a handful of PNP supporters and some Labourites attracted the attention of the media before it quickly ended in giggles and hugs involving the traditional rivals.

Arthur Hall