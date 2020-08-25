JLP manifesto centred on 10-point COVID-19 recovery plan

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Campaign Spokesperson for the Jamaica Labour Party, Dr Nigel Clarke, says the party manifesto is centred on a 10-point recovery plan to help the country overcome the impact of COVID-19.

He was speaking at today's virtual launch of the party's manifesto ahead of the September 3 general election.

The 10 points outlined in the manifesto are:

- Building a stronger Jamaica;

- Governance, security and justice for all;

- Equal access to healthcare and wellness for all;

- Energy and the blue and green economies;

- Building a digital Jamaica;

- Building brand Jamaica for development;

- Quality education for all;

- Building a stronger Jamaica society;

- Local government and community development; and

- Infrastructure.

Dr Clarke said the party’s first focus is maintaining macro-economic stability.

“We will also be providing financial and economic support to ensure swift recovery. We want to keep persons employed and catalyse the re-employment of persons. We will provide $500 million in grant support to micro and community based businesses through the Social Development Commission,” the spokesman outlined.

He said the JLP will provide $1.2 billion in grants to small tourism operators to ensure their productivity is maintained and so they can build back stronger.

He added that the party will also provide $3 billion in support to small farmers and fishermen to ensure rural development is maintained.

“We also will provide $10 billion in loan guarantee support to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises). We will catalyse the emergence of a $20 billion public/private COVID equity fund. This will be managed by the private sector,” Dr Clarke said.

“We will provide subsidies to 28 daycare centres across Jamaica to provide access to working mothers and single mothers earning below $1.5 million per year, allowing them to work, knowing their children are provided for instead of choosing between working and childcare.”

“Our social security reform will also provide unemployment insurance,” he said, adding that the party intends to establish an unemployment insurance that provides stipends to individuals who lose their jobs.

The finance minister said his party will be upgrading laboratories and 110 health care centres across Jamaica to ensure they can aid in the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted investment in education and improved education outcomes.

“We will be allocating more resources towards early childhood. All public schools will have access to broadband Wifi,” Dr Clarke said.

He added that the JLP will also invest in six science, technology, engineering and mathematics schools, establish a performing arts secondary school and reform the Student Loan Bureau.