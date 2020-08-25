JLP manifesto launch live on jamaicaobserver.com

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party will launch its manifesto today, and it's being streamed live on our website. Watch the launch here: http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/webinar

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT