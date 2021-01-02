JLP mourns passing of Tyrone Robinson
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) says it is deeply saddened at the passing of businessman and one of its key political organisers, Tyrone Robinson.
Robinson died last night after battling illness over the past few weeks. He was 58 years old.
In reacting to news of Robinson's death, Prime Minister and JLP leader Andrew Holness said, "Tyrone was not only a key stalwart for the JLP who gave yeoman's service, particularly in the northern belt of the island, he was committed to the development of his country through service on several public boards including being chairman of the North East Regional Health Authority up until the time of his death.”
He added: "Tyrone had a great love for the people of St Ann and as a member of the business community there, he consistently contributed to various philanthropic efforts. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle and humble soul.”
Holness noted reports that Robinson had developed complications after testing positive for COVID-19, and is urging all Jamaicans to recognise that the disease remains a serious threat to our lives and livelihoods.
Read: NERHA chairman Tyrone Robinson dies from COVID in Miami
