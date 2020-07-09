JLP offers 4 more scholarships on 77th anniversary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) last night named four more scholarships for students hoping to start their tertiary education in September, as part of the celebration of the party's 77th anniversary.

The new scholarships have been named after four deceased cabinet ministers — former Deputy Leader Dr Kenneth Baugh; former Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson; former Minister of Education Dr Neville Gallimore; and former Senator and Minister of National Security Dwight Nelson.

They joined the list of five prime ministers from the JLP — the late national hero Sir Alexander Bustamante; Sir Donald Sangster; Edward Seaga; Hugh Shearer and Bruce Golding — who were honoured with five scholarships named after them being introduced last year.

The announcements were made at a function at the Spanish Court Hotel, New Kingston, to celebrate the party's 77th anniversary of its founding at the Ward Theatre in 1943.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who was the main speaker at the function, noted the party's focus on STEM education as the world transitions into the fourth industrial revolution.

“By investing in their tertiary education, we are sowing the seeds for prosperity for generations to come,” he told the gathering.

He added that five scholarships granted last year has cost the party some $14 million, and with the 300 applications for the grants from a very competitive group of youngsters, they made a costly effort to assist as many as possible through other assistance programmes, which drastically reduced the scholarship fund.

However, he encouraged supporters to donate to the fund, which provides scholarships which are not based on political inclinations or affiliations.

The scholarship committee is chaired by Senator Ransford Braham; however, the report on the committee's activities was read by fellow committee member Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Other speakers included JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang and Chairman Robert Montague. The function was chaired by Natalie Campbell-Rodriques, the JLP's Candidate/Caretaker for the North Central St Catherine constituency.

The JLP was founded on July 8, 1943 under the leadership of Sir Alexander Bustamante.

Balford Henry