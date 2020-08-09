JLP ratifies 63 standard-bearers for upcoming election

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Central Executive today ratified it's 63 standard-bearers who will represent the party in the upcoming general election, during a meeting of that body at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James.

JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang told OBSERVER ONLINE that the party's slate consists of 18 females, the highest number of that gender to ever contest a general election on the party's ticket.

“We have 18 females which is a plus for the party; we were aiming for 30 per cent, but we now have about 28 per cent,” said Dr Chang, stressing that “we want more females to participle in the election process”.

“They are strong young candidates and we are pretty sure that they will do well,” said the general secretary, adding that the party will also be moving to recruit significantly more female candidates at the local government level.

An election date has not yet been announced but the party has declared its readiness for the polls.

A general election is constitutionally due by February 2021.

Mark Cummings