JLP supporters confident of by-election win in Yallahs division

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters say they are confident of victory in the Yallahs division, where a by- election is currently underway.

The JLP's Dean Jones won the November 2016 local government election, however, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes last month declared the win null and void after it was found that Jones was still a public servant at the time.

Jones was replaced as the JLP's representative by John Lee who is slated to cast his vote at Yallahs Baptist Church at 1:00 pm.

Jones is going up against the People's National Party's (PNP) Constantine Bogle.

"Yes it fi gwan cause we ago win same way and win more this time," voter Sarnia Grace told OBSERVER ONLINE as she exited the Yallahs Baptiste Church yard this morning.

When the Observer visited the Lloyd Basic School in Aeolus Village, JLP supporters continued to express confidence.

"Even though mi a rasta mi pray to God before me leave out so mi sure say we ago win again," Lenford Lewis reasoned as he sat under a tree.

There are 9,145 people registered to vote in the Yallahs division.

Racquel Porter