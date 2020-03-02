JLP supporters urged to come out to vote in SE Clarendon by-election

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Four hours after the polls opened for the Clarendon South Eastern by-election, only eight per cent of the more than 40,000 persons eligible to vote had cast their ballots.

The Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Pearnel Charles Jr and independent candidate Dereck Lambert are the two contenders, and a short while ago Charles indicated that he expects the voting to pick up later.

“The circumstances of this election are such that you hear a lot of persons saying to me, 'Mr Charles you win already,' and I have to be telling people not to take that approach,” Charles told the Jamaica Observer.

“As much as the PNP (People's National Party) is not on the ballot ... some of them are supporting the independent candidate who is on the ballot,” added Charles.

He has urged his supporters to take nothing for granted and come out to vote before the polls close at 5:00 pm.

“I am hoping that people will get excited and energised and come out and give us a good show, but I am not focused on the numbers but on building a base,” said Charles.

He added that he is excited by the number of people who are not in green and who have said they have come out to vote for him.

Arthur Hall