JLP to release manifesto on Monday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) says it will release its 2020 general election manifesto tomorrow.

The party made the announcement on Twitter yesterday. It will be contesting the general elections on September 3.

“Tomorrow the #StrongerTeam will release our 2016-2020 list of achievements. This will be followed by our 2020 general election manifesto on Monday,” the JLP said.

“A #StrongerJamaica will emerge from the party that plans and delivers,” it added.