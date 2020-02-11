JLP welcomes Councillor Kari Douglas
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chairman of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Robert Montague, says the party welcomes the decision by Councillor for the Trafalgar Division, Kari Douglas, to cross the floor of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Council (KSAMC) and join their ranks .
Montague, in a statement, said that it's always good and encouraging when “citizens of Jamaica are attracted by the JLP's vision of working hard towards prosperity for all”.
Montague added that Councillor Douglas is a talented Jamaican who has much to offer the JLP and the country and applauded her as the first of a cohort which has indicated willingness to join the ranks of the JLP.
JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang also welcomed Douglas, saying that it's instructive that in her statement, she noted that many of the younger cohort of the electorate are persuaded to assist Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the JLP in the vision to develop and execute policies that are beneficial to the people of Jamaica.
“In spite of challenges and constant scrutiny politics remains the highest form of public service and the JLP respects and welcomes young Jamaicans who wish to work within our party to provide public service to Jamaica,” Dr Chang added.
Douglas this morning crossed the floor of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation from the People's National Party to the JLP.
