JLP wins Kingston Central, leads polls after 23 seats declared
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has lost one of its safe seats as the ruling Jamaica Labour Party leads the polls with nine of 15 seats so far declared.
The JLP has taken control in Kingston Central, with Donovan St Ledger Williams, polling 4,623 votes, defeating Imani Ducan-Price who received 4,147 votes, based on preliminary results.
The constituency was previously represented by the PNP's Ronnie Thwaites.
The other seats declared are as follows:
- St Elizabeth North Western has been declared won by JLP candidate JC Hutchinson, lost to PNP's Ryan Keating.
- Clarendon Northern has been declared won by JLP candidate Dwight Sibblies, lost by PNP's Horace Dalley.
- St Andrew West Rural has been declared won by JLP candidate Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, lost by PNP's Krystal Tomlinson.
- Clarendon South Eastern has been declared won by JLP's Pearnel Charles Jr, lost by PNP's Patricia Duncan-Sutherland.
- Clarendon Central has been declared won by JLP's Mike Henry, lost by Zuleika Jess.
- St Catherine South Central has been declared won by JLP's Andrew Wheatley, lost by Kurt Matthews.
