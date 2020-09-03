JLP wins Kingston Central, leads polls after 23 seats declared

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has lost one of its safe seats as the ruling Jamaica Labour Party leads the polls with nine of 15 seats so far declared.

The JLP has taken control in Kingston Central, with Donovan St Ledger Williams, polling 4,623 votes, defeating Imani Ducan-Price who received 4,147 votes, based on preliminary results.

The constituency was previously represented by the PNP's Ronnie Thwaites.

The other seats declared are as follows: