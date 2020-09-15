JLP's Lawrence wins judicial recount for Westmoreland Eastern
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Daniel Lawrence has won the Westmoreland Eastern seat following the closely watched judicial recount.
Lawrence won the highly coveted seat by 11 votes at the end of the judicial recount today in the Westmoreland Parish Court in Savanna-la-Mar.
Lawrence obtained 4,862 votes in comparison to 4,851 for the People's National Party's (PNP) incumbent Member of Parliament Luther Buchanan. Independent candidate Haile Mika'el received a total 36 votes.
A total of 28 previously rejected ballots were accepted on behalf of Lawrence, and 18 for Buchanan, out of a total of 117 boxes counted.
Before the start of court today, Leonard Green, the attorney representing Buchanan, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the JLP was expected to win by about 10 votes. He pointed out that at the end of today's count, the PNP was expected to reduce the gain that the JLP had obtained over the last three days.
A judicial recount became necessary following a tie at the end of an initial count by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.
Both men had obtained 4,834 votes, while independent Haile Mika'el had received 34 votes. A total of 107 ballots were rejected.
Anthony Lewis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy