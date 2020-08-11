JLP's Delroy Dobney refutes claims he is still employed to USF
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker for the St Catherine Southern constituency, Delroy Dobney, in a release today responded to claims that he was still an employee of the Universal Service Fund (USF) at the same time that he entered representational politics on the JLP's ticket going into the general election constitutionally due in 2021.
“I have handed in my resignation to the USF for some time now and it became effective on the 31st of July. I was not confirmed as the JLP's candidate until Sunday (August 9), when I was approved by the Central Executive,” Dobney said.
The JLP caretaker who intends to replace the sitting Member of Parliament, says: “There are some among us whose only desire is power and power at all cost, thus they will do anything and say anything to gain that power”.
“There are some people in this country who are intent on making mischief by spreading propaganda and lies, because their only desire is power and power at all cost. They have no desire to truly represent the people of Jamaica and right now my only focus is to gain and maintain the confidence of the constituents of South St Catherine, so they may also experience true prosperity under Jamaica Labour Party leadership,” Dobney said.
Dobney was employed to the USF in the capacity of project coordinator.
