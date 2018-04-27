JLP's John Lee vows to address Yallahs residents' concerns if elected

YALLAHS, St Thomas — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for the Yallahs divison John Lee, this afternoon vowed to address residents' concerns if he is elected as councilor for the division.



Lee, who cast his ballot at the Yallahs Baptist Church, outlined three of four main issues, which he says he intends to address.



"I have already declared that I came in the middle of the whole period for a councillor, so it is not about what has been done already, I only have four things on the table,” he told reporters after casting his ballot.



One of the issues is water, which he explained, “is the main thing that the people in the division [are] calling for”.

The JLP candidate said he will also focus on restoring the youth clubs, as there are no youth clubs active and he will seek to install a restroom for the main square in the town of Yallahs, where he said several jerk vendors are located.

He did not detail his fourth issue.



Lee replaced Dean Jones who won the November 2016 local government election.



The incumbent councillor was nominated earlier this month, following a ruling by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes who declared the JLP's seat null and void last month after it was revealed that Jones was still a public servant at the time of the election.



Lee is going up against the People's National Party's (PNP) Constantine Bogle.



There are 9,145 people registered to vote in the Yallahs division.



Racquel Porter