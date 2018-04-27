JLP's Lee wins Yallahs by-election
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Constantine Bogle, the PNP's candidate for the Yallahs division, suffered his second straight defeat to the Jamaica Labour Party in today's by-election.
A preliminart count of ballots revealed that Bogle amassed 1338 votes to the JLP's John Lee, who secures 1859 votes.
Bogle was previously defeated by the JLP's Dean Jones in the November 2016, local government election.
However, the seat became vacant after Jones was disqualified following a ruling by the Supreme Court.
According to the High Court, Jones' disqualification was on the grounds that, at the time of the November 2016 local government elections, he was a civil servant.
A total of 9,145 people were registered to vote in the Yallahs division which saw a 28.7 per cent voter turnout.
