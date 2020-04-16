JMEA backs Gov't decision to access IMF funds

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) says the Government's decision to access the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) in preparation to navigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is forward thinking and “the right move”.

The decision of the Government was announced in a news release today by the Minister of Finance and Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.

The RFI provides rapid financing to IMF member countries with balance of payment needs but without the requirement of having a full-fledged IMF programme, ongoing reviews and conditionality.

“No industry has been spared. Therefore, the fall out in revenue coupled with the fiscal interventions to cushion the impact of our most vulnerable and all other measures implemented to respond to the crises, will undoubtedly place immense strain on Government's coffers,” the JMEA said.

The association said the manufacturing and export community is committed to continue playing its part in the response and recovery efforts to ensure that our country gets back on the path of sustainable and resilient economic growth.